Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Buys 46,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 920.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $285.09 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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