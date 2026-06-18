Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $4.32 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BWX Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

BWXT opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.84 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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