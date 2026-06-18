Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 1.3% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Teradyne (TER) Joins The Nasdaq 100 As It Lands A $139.9 Million Air Force Deal

Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne Robotics will showcase “physical AI” automation demos at Automate 2026, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around the company’s robotics growth and AI-driven industrial automation opportunity. Teradyne (TER) to Showcase Physical AI Robotics at Automate 2026

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TER stock opened at $408.56 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $440.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.55 and a 200-day moving average of $297.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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