Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Reduces Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises approximately 3.2% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.11% of Lumentum worth $29,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,306,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $6,755,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $20,339,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Citic Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,000. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $869.98 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $903.17 and its 200-day moving average is $644.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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