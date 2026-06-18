Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 28,500 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5%

LSCC stock opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $155.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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