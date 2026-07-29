Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,926,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $365.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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