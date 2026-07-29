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Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Arete Wealth Advisors reduced its IBM stake by 11.3% in the first quarter, selling 3,950 shares and retaining 31,154 shares valued at approximately $7.55 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of IBM’s stock.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with 15 Buy, 11 Hold, and one Sell rating; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with a $265.40 price target. However, BMO and JPMorgan recently lowered their targets.
  • IBM’s latest quarterly revenue of $17.16 billion fell short of expectations, though earnings matched forecasts at $2.93 per share. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.69, equivalent to a 3.0% annual yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Business Machines.

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $270.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: IBM’s acquisition of HRL Laboratories is intended to strengthen its long-term quantum-computing capabilities and roadmap. The strategic move could support future growth, although the near-term financial impact is unclear. IBM Just Made a Bold Quantum Computing Bet
  • Positive Sentiment: IBM insiders reportedly made three open-market purchases totaling roughly 1,484 shares over the past six months, which may provide a modest confidence signal. Analyst price targets also remain well above the current trading level, although targets are subject to revision. VOO is up 0.4% today, on IBM stock price movement
  • Neutral Sentiment: Resecurity launched a native integration with IBM QRadar SIEM, expanding threat-intelligence sharing for enterprise customers. The announcement supports IBM’s security ecosystem but did not disclose a material contract or financial contribution. Resecurity Introduces Native Integration with IBM QRadar SIEM for Threat Intelligence Sharing
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations related to IBM’s preview of weak second-quarter results, including a reported shortfall in new business and concerns about the IBM Z product outlook. The legal announcements add headline and litigation risk, though they do not establish wrongdoing. IBM Investigation - HBSS
  • Negative Sentiment: Circle acquired nearly 1,000 IBM blockchain patents. While the transaction may monetize noncore intellectual property, investors may view the sale as a retreat from IBM’s blockchain ambitions; financial terms were not disclosed. USDC issuer Circle to acquire nearly 1,000 IBM blockchain patents

International Business Machines Trading Up 5.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $199.19 and a one year high of $332.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $262.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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