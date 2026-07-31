Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.77 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $308.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $392.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Tesla made its 10 millionth EV

Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Positive Sentiment: Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Tesla and BYD Ride Global EV Boom

Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Tesla’s European Full Self-Driving Supervised

Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought approximately $53.5 million of Tesla shares after the selloff, signaling continued confidence in robotaxis, Optimus and AI-related growth. Cathie Wood Bought Tesla Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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