Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $307.44 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $396.79 and its 200-day moving average is $400.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.67, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla won permission to revive a U.K. lawsuit involving InterDigital and a patent-licensing platform. The case could help Tesla secure licensing terms for connected vehicles using 5G technology, although it is not a final legal victory. Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence

Tesla won permission to revive a U.K. lawsuit involving InterDigital and a patent-licensing platform. The case could help Tesla secure licensing terms for connected vehicles using 5G technology, although it is not a final legal victory. Positive Sentiment: Long-term power-purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas should provide Tesla with additional renewable electricity and battery capacity, supporting its energy-storage and AI infrastructure ambitions. Tesla to buy power from Arizona solar project

Long-term power-purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas should provide Tesla with additional renewable electricity and battery capacity, supporting its energy-storage and AI infrastructure ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain highly bullish: Wedbush reiterated a $600 target based on potential growth from full self-driving, Optimus and other AI businesses, while ARK Invest continued buying Tesla shares during the selloff. These views provide support but depend on substantial future execution. Wedbush issues $600 Tesla price target

Some analysts remain highly bullish: Wedbush reiterated a $600 target based on potential growth from full self-driving, Optimus and other AI businesses, while ARK Invest continued buying Tesla shares during the selloff. These views provide support but depend on substantial future execution. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says TSLA is deeply oversold after its extended decline, creating the possibility of a short-term rebound. However, oversold conditions do not resolve the company’s fundamental profitability and execution concerns. Tesla turns most oversold in over a year

Technical commentary says TSLA is deeply oversold after its extended decline, creating the possibility of a short-term rebound. However, oversold conditions do not resolve the company’s fundamental profitability and execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, but adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate. Operating income fell 57% to roughly $400 million, while capital expenditures surged 142% year over year and free cash flow turned negative. The combination of weaker margins and heavier spending is the primary reason for the post-earnings selloff.

Tesla’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, but adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate. Operating income fell 57% to roughly $400 million, while capital expenditures surged 142% year over year and free cash flow turned negative. The combination of weaker margins and heavier spending is the primary reason for the post-earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Tesla delayed a major growth timeline, intensifying concerns that robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-related businesses may take longer to commercialize. Elon Musk has acknowledged “substantial” challenges, weakening confidence in the near-term growth narrative. Tesla delays biggest growth story

Reports say Tesla delayed a major growth timeline, intensifying concerns that robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-related businesses may take longer to commercialize. Elon Musk has acknowledged “substantial” challenges, weakening confidence in the near-term growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Investors also face intense EV competition, including BYD’s improving performance and planned humanoid-robot launch. With Tesla still trading at a very high earnings multiple despite deteriorating automotive profitability, analysts warn that the stock leaves little room for execution mistakes.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $417.00 to $400.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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