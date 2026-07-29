Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.11 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,738 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after buying an additional 1,224,424 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $533,993,000 after acquiring an additional 252,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after acquiring an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $1,879,265.00. Following the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,792,650. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares valued at $5,533,379. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.63 and a twelve month high of $566.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here