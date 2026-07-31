Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $30.10 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $30,097,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, versus the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $980.64 million compared with expectations of $903.30 million. Earnings increased from $4.21 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 47.6% year over year. Monolithic Power Systems beats expectations in strong Q2

Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, versus the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $980.64 million compared with expectations of $903.30 million. Earnings increased from $4.21 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 47.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q3 revenue outlook was well above Wall Street’s forecast. The company guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of about $980 million. The guidance suggests continued momentum and was a key catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Monolithic Power Systems quarterly earnings data

The company guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of about $980 million. The guidance suggests continued momentum and was a key catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reassessing MPWR’s AI growth prospects. Coverage following the earnings report focuses on whether the company’s elevated earnings projections can strengthen its AI investment narrative. Strong results and forward guidance provide support for expectations of sustained demand from AI-related power-management applications. Could Monolithic Power Systems’ lofty earnings projections reframe its AI investment narrative?

Coverage following the earnings report focuses on whether the company’s elevated earnings projections can strengthen its AI investment narrative. Strong results and forward guidance provide support for expectations of sustained demand from AI-related power-management applications. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analysis of the quarter’s operating metrics may help investors determine whether the beat reflects broad-based improvement or concentration in specific end markets. Monolithic Q2 earnings key metrics

Additional analysis of the quarter’s operating metrics may help investors determine whether the beat reflects broad-based improvement or concentration in specific end markets. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is soliciting shareholders regarding possible fiduciary-duty issues involving company insiders. The notice does not establish wrongdoing, but such announcements can create short-term headline and reputational risk. Shareholder fiduciary-duty investigation notice

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,443.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $706.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $980.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,860.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,657.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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