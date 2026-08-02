Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,108 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PDF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,279,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,857,000 after acquiring an additional 109,616 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

PDFS stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.07 and a beta of 1.63.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.10%.The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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