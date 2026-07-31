Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,779,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UI. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 73,940.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company's stock worth $616,193,000 after buying an additional 1,112,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7,845.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,527 shares of the company's stock worth $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 97,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,960 shares of the company's stock worth $108,309,000 after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,527,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,158 shares of the company's stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $534.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $1,099.99.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $788.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 30.43%.Ubiquiti's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $750.67.

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About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

Further Reading

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