Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,881 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $78,118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $877,406,000 after purchasing an additional 840,803 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $683.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $716.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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