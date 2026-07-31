Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,224 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $18,179,719,000 after buying an additional 894,564 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $387.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.61 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $394.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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