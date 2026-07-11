ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,739 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Integer by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Integer by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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