ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 7,013 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,077 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 1.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.19% of Humana worth $39,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Humana by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $173.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Humana from $252.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Humana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $303.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $392.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.19. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $415.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.Humana's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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