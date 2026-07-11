ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 32,524 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,524 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries accounts for about 0.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.94% of LCI Industries worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21,741.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 135,664 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,440,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,142,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 8,419.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 739,129 shares of the company's stock worth $89,686,000 after buying an additional 730,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $101.28 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.18.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 target price on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $114.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $142.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCII

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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