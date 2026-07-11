argenex SE $ARGX Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,148 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of argenex worth $39,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in argenex by 20,977.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $654,772,000 after acquiring an additional 774,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in argenex by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,408,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in argenex by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,852 shares of the company's stock worth $436,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in argenex by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock worth $350,178,000 after acquiring an additional 331,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 2,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,110,000 after purchasing an additional 340,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of argenex from $1,016.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on argenex from $1,120.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded argenex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Glj Research raised argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,037.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

argenex Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $877.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $813.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $553.54 and a 1-year high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. argenex had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenex SE will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

See Also

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