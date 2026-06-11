Argent Advisors Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house Graviton5 CPU for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads.

Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: BMO reportedly named Amazon one of its top AI picks , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story.

BMO reportedly named , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story. Positive Sentiment: Amazon secured a $17.5 billion delayed-draw term loan facility , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Reuters article on Amazon securing $17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp

Amazon secured a , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including Pinterest storefront integrations and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace.

Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services.

Amazon also expanded its to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that Amazon’s capital expenditures are rising sharply , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness.

The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the market is increasingly focused on Amazon’s heavy spending and financing needs, creating concern that the company may be prioritizing long-term growth at the expense of near-term profitability.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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