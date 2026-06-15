Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 349.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,658 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,401,747 shares of company stock worth $388,633,539. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $163.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

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