Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $188.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock valued at $519,161,650 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.99 and a 1-year high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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