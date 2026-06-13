Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,031 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $86,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.5%

Arista Networks stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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