Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,338 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 50.0% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van Diest Capital LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 210.9% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6%

ANET opened at $173.79 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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