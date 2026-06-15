Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 272.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,526 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 727,416 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $127,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $163.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,401,747 shares of company stock valued at $388,633,539 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

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