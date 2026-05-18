Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,471 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $137.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,707,719 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here