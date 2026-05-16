Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,579 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $72,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,707,719. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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