Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,507 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,937 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,092,983 shares of company stock worth $519,161,650 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.99 and a 12-month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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