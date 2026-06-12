Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,105 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 109,827 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,664,154.64. This trade represents a 66.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

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