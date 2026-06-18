Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 20,574 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 564.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,921,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,663,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,941. 16.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of COIN opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy.

Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification.

Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms.

Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase-linked political spending and pro-crypto election results, such as the Alabama Senate runoff win backed by a crypto PAC, suggest improving regulatory and political momentum for the industry. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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