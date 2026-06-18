Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 29,953 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of SNPS opened at $461.74 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $563.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Trending Headlines about Synopsys

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About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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