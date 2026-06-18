Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.4% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,770,647,000 after acquiring an additional 413,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.Intercontinental Exchange's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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