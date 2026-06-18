Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $54.79 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,218 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 178,190 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.5% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $54,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $359.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.34 and a 200-day moving average of $324.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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