Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,437,000. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 6,873 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,735,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,932.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,812.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,409.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $489.98 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here