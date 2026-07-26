Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Immunome at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Immunome by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company's stock worth $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunome by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,038,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,705,000 after buying an additional 1,144,788 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Immunome by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,685,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,667,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Immunome by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,868,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,085,000 after buying an additional 1,064,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immunome by 8,659.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,855,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,341,000 after buying an additional 2,823,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Max Rosett sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,037 shares in the company, valued at $985,094.51. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Isaac Barchas sold 16,906 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $409,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,625,796.80. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 472,142 shares of company stock worth $10,262,648 over the last ninety days. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMNM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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