Free Trial
→ A huge SpaceX error just led one stock to 3X move! (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Howmet Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aristotle Atlantic Partners opened a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter, buying 5,741 shares valued at about $1.18 million.
  • Howmet reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.22 beating estimates and revenue of $2.31 billion, up 19.1% year over year. The company also raised its full-year and Q2 guidance.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high at 90.46%, and analysts are broadly positive on the stock with an average Moderate Buy rating and a $287.53 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,765,280,000 after buying an additional 400,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after buying an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after buying an additional 221,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after buying an additional 255,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $283.54 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $285.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average of $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Howmet Aerospace Right Now?

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
A huge SpaceX error just led one stock to 3X move!
A huge SpaceX error just led one stock to 3X move!
From InvestPub (Ad)
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026

Recent Videos

History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines