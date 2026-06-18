Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,765,280,000 after buying an additional 400,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after buying an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after buying an additional 221,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after buying an additional 255,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $283.54 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $285.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average of $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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