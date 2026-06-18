Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,611 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,334 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in DexCom by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,704. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock worth $3,343,977. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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