Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 73,274 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $424.42 and its 200 day moving average is $457.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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