Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $34,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 884.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $328.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $324.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.74. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $349.10.

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About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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