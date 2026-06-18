Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 373,720 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,162 shares of the company's stock after selling 373,720 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 1.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Darling Ingredients worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,263 shares of the company's stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 134.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,336 shares of the company's stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 247,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.00.

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Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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