Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock worth $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,570,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock worth $582,952,000 after purchasing an additional 219,579 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $394.61 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $369.50 and its 200 day moving average is $339.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here