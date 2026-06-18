Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,808 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 92,249 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,726,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 270,126 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $178,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,145 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $316,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 350 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.4%

META opened at $567.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $621.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Meta Platforms from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 504 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total value of $317,162.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,481,290.47. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,707,600. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,568 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,365. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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