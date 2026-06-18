Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 82,195 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,160 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 82,195 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.62% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,734 shares of the company's stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 200,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company's stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company's stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The business had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWIN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baldwin Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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