Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for about 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.43% of Chemed worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chemed by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company's stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $501.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $435.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $418.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.20. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $365.20 and a 1-year high of $562.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here