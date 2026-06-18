Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,483 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.20% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $277,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,618,853.20. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $647,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 41,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,734. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The business had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.75.

View Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

See Also

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