Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,223 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 29,221 shares during the period. Voya Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Voya Financial worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 625.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Voya Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $92.83.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,830. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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