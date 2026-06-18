Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 114,338 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 114,338 shares during the quarter. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.94% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $37,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 311,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 323,361 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 586.6% in the 3rd quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 217,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 185,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 811.1% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 91,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Further Reading

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