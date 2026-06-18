Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,232 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 33,250 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.88% of Benchmark Electronics worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,906,748 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 218,450 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,940,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,229,825 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $1,977,191.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,864,092.82. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,954,065.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,274,845. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.5%

BHE opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 1.26. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

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