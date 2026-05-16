Arjuna Capital Acquires Shares of 9,621 CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,581,000 after purchasing an additional 997,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 642,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,463,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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