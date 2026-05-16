Arjuna Capital Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,334 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.1% of Arjuna Capital's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arjuna Capital's holdings in McKesson were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $968.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Up 1.7%

MCK stock opened at $759.82 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $854.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $857.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director owned 301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,900.87. The trade was a 53.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,315. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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